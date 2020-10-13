Can't connect right now! retry
Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Kanye West released his first ad for his presidential campaign where he spoke about religion and faith. 

The White House hopeful despite slim chances at victory seemed undeterred as he stood tall in front of a monochrome flag of America and spoke about faith, family and prosperity of the nation.

As the clip begins, the 43-year-old asks: “America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people.”

“To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored,” he went on to say.

“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other. To encourage each other, to help each other to lift up each other,” he said further.

“Our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith, with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be,” he added. 

