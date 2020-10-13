Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney's new business line suggests her love for royals?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Meghan Markle's best pal Jessica Mulroney, whose daughter performed the role at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding alongside Princess Charlotte, announced a line of 'affordable flower girl dresses' on Instagram.

The gowns featured in her latest post resembles the one worn by Princess Charlotte on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day.

Meghan and Prince Harry were married in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel in an iconic ceremony. Mulroney’s three kids served as bridesmaids and page boys at the lavish ceremony because of her closeness to the Duchess.

The stylist spent the whole summer defending her friendship with Meghan Markle after Mulroney was embroiled in a race scandal, leading to rumours the friends had split.

The celebrity stylist took her Instagram account off private to announce the new business venture, sharing an image of her seven-year-old daughter Ivy wearing a poofy pink dress and holding a tiny basket full of matching roses.

She had captioned the post: "New simple, elegant and affordable flower girl dresses designed by me coming soon as well as other curated bridal gifts."


More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wants long-term relationship with him

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wants long-term relationship with him
Jessica Alba disheartened over bad reviews

Jessica Alba disheartened over bad reviews
Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report

Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report
Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures in new interview

Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures in new interview
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices
Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia

Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’
Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone

Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone
Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study

Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study
Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato
Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election

Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election
Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

Latest

view all