Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney's new business line suggests her love for royals?

Meghan Markle's best pal Jessica Mulroney, whose daughter performed the role at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding alongside Princess Charlotte, announced a line of 'affordable flower girl dresses' on Instagram.

The gowns featured in her latest post resembles the one worn by Princess Charlotte on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day.



Meghan and Prince Harry were married in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel in an iconic ceremony. Mulroney’s three kids served as bridesmaids and page boys at the lavish ceremony because of her closeness to the Duchess.

The stylist spent the whole summer defending her friendship with Meghan Markle after Mulroney was embroiled in a race scandal, leading to rumours the friends had split.

The celebrity stylist took her Instagram account off private to announce the new business venture, sharing an image of her seven-year-old daughter Ivy wearing a poofy pink dress and holding a tiny basket full of matching roses.

She had captioned the post: "New simple, elegant and affordable flower girl dresses designed by me coming soon as well as other curated bridal gifts."



