Nick Jonas gets sentimental after ‘Gut Punch’ debut

Nick Jonas kicked off the new year on a thoughtful note, choosing introspection over resolutions.

The first morning of 2026 found the Jonas Brothers member feeling reflective as he shared a personal video message acknowledging the mixed emotions many feel at the start of the New Year.

Fresh off the debut of Gut Punch, Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, recorded himself explaining the message behind his latest solo release.

“Today I am feeling all the start of the year feelings reflective, definitely like a little anxiety, but i'm just gonna kind of curb that for a minute and just say that I wanted to put Gut punch out on this day specifically for all those feelings not just for me but for all of you who might be feeling the same way,” he said in the almost one-minute clip.

He’s noted that it’s okay to feel vulnerable at the start of the year, people don’t need to be perfect to move forward, and choosing gratitude, connection, and self-compassion is enough which could still make 2026 meaningful.

“Looking yourself in the mirror and saying hey, you're enough,” the Sucker hitmaker added before concluding, “It's okay, you're not defined by your hurt or your mistakes And 2026, I believe will be a great year for all of us.”

He captioned the video, “Feeling sentimental might delete later.” His latest message came the night after he treated his fans to a live version of Gut Punch, just a few hours before its debut.

On New Year's Night, December 31, 2025 - January 1, 2026, the Jonas Brothers performed at Hard Rock Live within the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Sharing a brief clip of himself singing the new solo on stage, Nick captioned the post, “Couldn’t ask for a better way to ring in the new year than hearing these lyrics that mean so much to me being sung back. Here’s to being kinder to ourselves in 2026. Thank you. Love you.”