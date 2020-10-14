Meghan Markle gets candid about making the world a better place for son Archie

Meghan Markle aspires to use all her strength to create positive changes in the world in order to give son Archie a bigger and brighter future.



The mother of one took part in Fortune's 'Most Powerful Next Gen Summit' and gushed over how motherhood has changed her in terms of taking the lead.

"It’s interesting because my gut is that it makes you more courageous, it makes you so concerned for the world they're going to inherit," she told Fortune’s associate editor, Emma Hinchlife.

"So the things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. You go every single day — how can I make this world better for Archie? That is a shared belief for my husband and I," Meghan added.

The Duchess of Sussex shared, "At the same time, I am cautious of putting my family at risk by certain things. I try to be very clear in what I say and not get controversial and instead talk about things that seem very straight forward, like exercising your right to vote. I think that's as simple as it comes and as necessary as it comes and to that point as a parent, I can enjoy all the fun and silliness and games with my son, but I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I didn’t know that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him."

Meghan then shed light on her megawatt Netflix deal that was announced weeks ago and how she aims to make change through that.

"Everything I’m doing is for Archie, our son...There's a lot that I’m excited about — certainly in creating programming and content that is conscious and inspiring and has a call to action and is uplifting. And I’m excited to be back home in the States and hopefully as things start to open up a bit more with COVID, just to be back and engaging and interacting with people in a different way and in a way that will allow me to roll my sleeves up and really be boots on the ground back at home," she concluded.