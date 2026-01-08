Matt Damon shares ‘girl dad advice' with Jason Kelce

Matt Damon recently offered some heartfelt “girl dad” advice to NFL star Jason Kelce, sharing insights on fatherhood that resonated with the veteran player as he navigates raising his daughters.

The conversation came during a broad discussion about family and parenthood, with Damon drawing on his own experience as a father to girls.

Damon, who has been open about life as a “girl dad” in the past, passed along some of what he’s learned over the years to Kelce, emphasising the joy and depth that come with raising daughters.

He encouraged Kelce to cherish the small moments, the everyday experiences that often become the most meaningful memories in a child’s life.

Damon’s reflections offered a genuine look at the emotional side of fatherhood.

“We have to show our daughters what strong, compassionate men look like, especially in a world where they are constantly learning about relationships and respect,” Damon said, highlighting the importance of being a positive role model.

He also reminded Kelce that even in the midst of busy work schedules and public attention, staying present and engaged makes a lasting impact.

“Remember, it’s the little things, being there for school events, listening after a long day, that really stay with them,” he added.

Kelce, known for his leadership on the football field and his thoughtful presence off it, appeared genuinely touched by Damon’s words.

He acknowledged that fatherhood has reshaped his priorities, giving him a new perspective on success that goes beyond athletic achievements.

The advice connected with Kelce’s own approach to parenting, which he’s described as focused on patience, honesty and creating a supportive environment for his children.

As both Damon and Kelce continue in their respective careers, their discussion about family offers an authentic glimpse into how high-profile dads try to balance public life with private joy.