 
Geo News

Katy Perry spent holidays with Justin Trudeau, ex Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shared glimpse of holiday celebrations in social media post

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 08, 2026

Katy Perry spent holidays with Justin Trudeau, ex Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry’s holiday season turned into a warm blend of family time and new beginnings, with the singer spending Christmas alongside both her former partner Orlando Bloom and her current boyfriend, Justin Trudeau.

The pop star shared a snapshot of her festive weeks through a Jan. 7 Instagram carousel titled “Holidaze,” giving fans a personal look at how she brought different parts of her life together during the holidays.

The photos and videos showed Perry enjoying time with Bloom and their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. 

One snap captured Orlando and Daisy running freely through a tree-filled space, while another clip showed the three of them ice skating together at Somerset House in London. 

In a lighter moment, Daisy’s hand was seen covering her mom’s face with colourful gem stickers, adding a playful touch to the family montage.

Bloom’s son Flynn, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was also in the snaps. 

Perry posted a festive name card featuring Flynn’s name alongside Orlando, Daisy and her own, highlighting how the blended family continues to stay connected.

Justin Trudeau also appeared in the carousel, featured in a sunny vacation photo where Perry kissed his cheek as he smiled at the camera.

The pair first sparked dating rumours in July, and Perry later confirmed their relationship during a recap of her Japan trip months later. 

While Perry and Bloom ended their nine-year relationship in July, they’ve continued to prioritise co-parenting and family unity. 

Through her holiday update, Perry offered a clear message of balance, showing how family, respect and new chapters can comfortably exist side by side.

More From Entertainment

Milo Manheim tapped for lead role in ‘Tangled' live-action movie
Milo Manheim tapped for lead role in ‘Tangled' live-action movie
Why did Nick Reiner's lawyer Alan Jackson withdraw from case?
Why did Nick Reiner's lawyer Alan Jackson withdraw from case?
Nick Reiner appears in court after attorney Alan Jackson's withdrawal
Nick Reiner appears in court after attorney Alan Jackson's withdrawal
Ashley Tisdale's husband adds fuel to 'toxic mom group' drama
Ashley Tisdale's husband adds fuel to 'toxic mom group' drama
Haley Baylee breaks silence after ex-husband Matt Kalil sues her
Haley Baylee breaks silence after ex-husband Matt Kalil sues her
Louis Partridge finds happy ending in 'Enola Holmes' after recent split
Louis Partridge finds happy ending in 'Enola Holmes' after recent split