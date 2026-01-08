Katy Perry spent holidays with Justin Trudeau, ex Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry’s holiday season turned into a warm blend of family time and new beginnings, with the singer spending Christmas alongside both her former partner Orlando Bloom and her current boyfriend, Justin Trudeau.

The pop star shared a snapshot of her festive weeks through a Jan. 7 Instagram carousel titled “Holidaze,” giving fans a personal look at how she brought different parts of her life together during the holidays.

The photos and videos showed Perry enjoying time with Bloom and their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

One snap captured Orlando and Daisy running freely through a tree-filled space, while another clip showed the three of them ice skating together at Somerset House in London.

In a lighter moment, Daisy’s hand was seen covering her mom’s face with colourful gem stickers, adding a playful touch to the family montage.

Bloom’s son Flynn, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was also in the snaps.

Perry posted a festive name card featuring Flynn’s name alongside Orlando, Daisy and her own, highlighting how the blended family continues to stay connected.

Justin Trudeau also appeared in the carousel, featured in a sunny vacation photo where Perry kissed his cheek as he smiled at the camera.

The pair first sparked dating rumours in July, and Perry later confirmed their relationship during a recap of her Japan trip months later.

While Perry and Bloom ended their nine-year relationship in July, they’ve continued to prioritise co-parenting and family unity.

Through her holiday update, Perry offered a clear message of balance, showing how family, respect and new chapters can comfortably exist side by side.