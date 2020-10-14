Watch: ‘Superman’ Mohammad Rizwan takes an absolute stunner in National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa skipper Mohammad Rizwan took a stunning diving catch on Tuesday to remove Anwar Ali, even though his spectacular dive could not stop Sindh from winning the thriller.



Chasing a target of 139, Sindh had needed 28 more runs from 12 balls when batsman Anwar Ali mistimed a shot, which could have landed in no man’s land. To everyone’s surprise, the KP skipper dived full length to grab the catch.

The other highlight of the match was Danish Aziz’s scintillating 72 not-out inning, which eventually led Sindh to an unlikely two-wicket win in the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Stadium.

It was all but over for Sindh when they were sent reeling at 34-7 in 8 overs when Danish started steering the ship.

Requiring 19 runs in the last over, Danish took on part-timer Iftikhar Ahmad and scored 20, including a six on the last ball, to achieve a win and two important points for Sindh.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the video and hailed the cricketer for the athletic effort.

“What a grab this was by Mohammad Rizwan!” the ICC tweeted.

Shaheen Afridi described Rizwan as a “superman” for taking the stunner.



