Wednesday Oct 14 2020
New chief selector for Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq share their guesses

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Inzamam-ul-Haq. — Photo courtesy Shoaib Akhtar/PCB/File

After chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq announced he is stepping down from his role, former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Inzamam-ul-Haq took a shot at predicting who will replace him.

According to Akhtar, who cited his "sources", Muhammad Akram will be assigned the post.

The bowling legend even went so far as to wish him good luck "on this tricky but important position".

Akhtar followed it up by saying that Akram has done well with projects such as Pakistan Super League squad Peshawar Zalmi, which he coaches.

Akram has appeared in 125 first-class matches and has played county cricket for various English teams.

"I think he will be great for this position and will get good results for Pakistan," wrote Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Inzamam-ul-Haq, who himself held the position before Misbah-ul-Haq assumed the role, said that it will most probably be someone from England.

"My guess is that [...] whoever has been appointed in the last year, about 60-70% are those who have been associated with England in one way or the other. So I am giving you that hint," he said, in a video on his YouTube channel.

He said that the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief executive, Wasim Khan,  trusts people who have spent some time in England.

"If you look at the new management, out of ten people, six belong to England."


