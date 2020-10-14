Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
AFP

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni receives flak for 'bullying' umpire into changing decision

By
AFP

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

MS Dhoni supposedly "bullied" umpire Paul Reiffel into changing a wide call during an Indian Premier League game. Photo: AFP

India's former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is being criticised by fans for "bullying" umpire Paul Reiffel into changing his decision in what appeared to be a wide call during an Indian Premier League game.

The incident occurred Tuesday when Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings paceman Shardul Thakur bowled outside the off stump of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Rashid Khan.

Umpire Reiffel, who played 35 Tests for Australia before retiring, appeared to start the signal for a wide -- both arms outstretched at shoulder height -- when Dhoni began protesting.

Reiffel then seemed to change his mind midway through the signal and the ball went down as legitimate in the crucial penultimate over of Hyderabad´s unsuccessful chase of 168.

Commentator Ian Bishop, a former West Indian international, said on ESPNcricinfo that Reiffel had erred.

"He started calling it a wide, he looked up, saw Dhoni and he changed his mind," Bishop said.

"I am someone who is sympathetic to the umpires because it is a difficult job, but tonight I will say that Reiffel made a mistake."

Hyderabad captain David Warner also seemed visibly unhappy from the dugout of the Dubai stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The match saw Chennai bounce back from two losses to win by 20 runs and draw level with Hyderabad on six points in the eight-team table.

But Dhoni´s action did not go down well on social media.

"Such a mockery of game, pathetic! Dhoni keeps bullying umpires and gets away with it. I have just lost count of it," one cricket fan wrote on Twitter.

Others criticised Reiffel for apparently succumbing to pressure from Dhoni.

"Weak umpiring! Sad to see an Elite umpire bogging down by the stature of a cricketer," said another Twitter user.

Last year Dhoni was fined 50 percent of his match fee after he stormed onto the field during a tense IPL game to contest an umpiring call.

The cricket laws state: "An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly."

More From Sports:

New chief selector for Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq share their guesses

New chief selector for Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq share their guesses
Pakistan's Kamran Akmal becomes first wicketkeeper to record 100 stumpings in T20 cricket

Pakistan's Kamran Akmal becomes first wicketkeeper to record 100 stumpings in T20 cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq announces he is resigning as Pakistan’s chief selector

Misbah-ul-Haq announces he is resigning as Pakistan’s chief selector
Watch: ‘Superman’ Mohammad Rizwan takes an absolute stunner in National T20 Cup

Watch: ‘Superman’ Mohammad Rizwan takes an absolute stunner in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Danish Aziz pulls a Javed Miandad as Sindh beats KP

National T20 Cup: Danish Aziz pulls a Javed Miandad as Sindh beats KP
Cristiano Ronaldo contracts coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo contracts coronavirus
PCB adjusts timings for upcoming Pakistan-Zimbabwe series

PCB adjusts timings for upcoming Pakistan-Zimbabwe series
PM Imran Khan discusses Australia’s tour of Pakistan with PM Morrison

PM Imran Khan discusses Australia’s tour of Pakistan with PM Morrison
Babar Azam adds another feather to his cap by scoring most T20 runs in 2020

Babar Azam adds another feather to his cap by scoring most T20 runs in 2020
BBL, English county want to sign rising star Haider Ali

BBL, English county want to sign rising star Haider Ali
Nadal defeats Djokovic to win 13th French Open

Nadal defeats Djokovic to win 13th French Open
Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI series to kick off on October 30, says PCB in revised itinerary

Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI series to kick off on October 30, says PCB in revised itinerary

Latest

view all