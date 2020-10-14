Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Celebrities ignore Instagram posts by 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Johnny Depp's career received a huge blow after his former wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse.

His fans think since the allegations came amid the #MeToo movement, Depp's received little sympathy from the colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The actor's supporters have targeted Amber Heard on social media and noticed that Depp, who has shared only 11 posts on Instagram, hardly receives any likes from Hollywood mega stars.

They are of the view that it represents the fact that Johnny Depp is facing an unannounced boycott from Hollywood celebrities.

Following their separation, the Aquaman actress had levelled some serious allegations against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in an article which she penned for Washington Post.

Depp decided to sue her over the accusations.

Earlier this year, the former couple  appeared before London's High Court in Depp's case against a British tabloid which had called him a "wife beater" in an article.

Amber sided with the newspaper and gave her testimony against Johnny Depp.


More From Entertainment:

Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption

Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption
Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio

Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio
Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture

Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture
Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress

Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress
Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid

Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid "THESE' simple mistakes in US election
Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography

Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography
Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin

Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin
Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy

Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy
Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’
Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Latest

view all