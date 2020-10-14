Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Karachi woman saves minor attacked by stray dogs in Malir

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

KARACHI: A CCTV footage shows a woman coming to a minor's rescue as he is attacked by stray dogs in the city's Malir area on Tuesday.

A minor can be seen frightened as a couple of stray dogs surround him and start attacking him. The boy can be seen falling to the ground and only a few seconds later, a woman nearby comes screaming to rescue the child.

Read more: At least 700 stray dogs poisoned in Karachi

Frightened at the sight of the approaching woman, the dogs quickly take to their heels as the frightened boy runs to the woman's arms.

The minor was admitted to a hospital where he is receiving treatment for minor injuries.

The increasing number of stray dogs in the city has also led to a rise in the number of dog bites.  In 2016, the Karachi administration poisoned at least 700 stray dogs in an effort to curb a population of strays that attack thousands of people each year in the teeming southern mega-city of some 20 million.

Pictures of bodies of dead dogs littered areas of the city where municipal workers had gathered them for disposal.

"At least 700 dogs have been killed only in two areas of Karachi's south in the last couple of days," Sattar Javed, a spokesman for the municipal authority, had said.

More From Pakistan:

Unconscious Quetta beggar's bag revealed Rs85,000 and change: police

Unconscious Quetta beggar's bag revealed Rs85,000 and change: police
No reconciliation with Opposition, come what may: PM Imran Khan

No reconciliation with Opposition, come what may: PM Imran Khan
FBISE announces reduced syllabus for SSC, HSSC exams in 2021 due to coronavirus

FBISE announces reduced syllabus for SSC, HSSC exams in 2021 due to coronavirus
Ex-CM Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah accuses sons, grandsons of planning to murder him

Ex-CM Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah accuses sons, grandsons of planning to murder him
'You betrayed me': Motorway rape case suspect reportedly told father before arrest

'You betrayed me': Motorway rape case suspect reportedly told father before arrest
Public sector employees rally against inflation, low salaries outside Parliament

Public sector employees rally against inflation, low salaries outside Parliament
Kharqamar case against PTM withdrawn

Kharqamar case against PTM withdrawn
PM Imran Khan vows to expose India’s rights violations after Pakistan re-elected to UNHRC

PM Imran Khan vows to expose India’s rights violations after Pakistan re-elected to UNHRC
Pak Army wins international military drill competition for third consecutive year: ISPR

Pak Army wins international military drill competition for third consecutive year: ISPR
Maulana Adil Khan’s assassination: Religious parties announce country-wide strike on Friday

Maulana Adil Khan’s assassination: Religious parties announce country-wide strike on Friday
Pak Army soldier martyred in firing from across Afghan border

Pak Army soldier martyred in firing from across Afghan border
Seven injured in Quetta grenade attack

Seven injured in Quetta grenade attack

Latest

view all