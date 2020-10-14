Watch: Karachi woman saves minor attacked by stray dogs in Malir

KARACHI: A CCTV footage shows a woman coming to a minor's rescue as he is attacked by stray dogs in the city's Malir area on Tuesday.



A minor can be seen frightened as a couple of stray dogs surround him and start attacking him. The boy can be seen falling to the ground and only a few seconds later, a woman nearby comes screaming to rescue the child.



Frightened at the sight of the approaching woman, the dogs quickly take to their heels as the frightened boy runs to the woman's arms.



The minor was admitted to a hospital where he is receiving treatment for minor injuries.



The increasing number of stray dogs in the city has also led to a rise in the number of dog bites. In 2016, the Karachi administration poisoned at least 700 stray dogs in an effort to curb a population of strays that attack thousands of people each year in the teeming southern mega-city of some 20 million.

Pictures of bodies of dead dogs littered areas of the city where municipal workers had gathered them for disposal.

"At least 700 dogs have been killed only in two areas of Karachi's south in the last couple of days," Sattar Javed, a spokesman for the municipal authority, had said.

