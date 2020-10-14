Unconscious Quetta beggar's bag revealed Rs85,000 and change: police

A beggar in Quetta, who lost his consciousness after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, turned out to be quite flush with cash, a look into his bag revealed.

The incident occurred on Quetta’s Saryab road, where a motorcyclist allegedly hit the beggar, leaving him unconscious.

He was taken in a wounded state to Civil Hospital by police.

While he was being treated for his injuries, his bag was opened to ascertain his identity. To the police’s amazement, the beggar had been carrying Rs85,000 and some change. The bills were kept in a very organised manner, sorted by denomination and bound in separate bundles.



Police said that the amount has been kept “safe” and will be returned to the beggar when he regains consciousness.



