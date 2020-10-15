Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 15 2020
Meghan Markle’s thoughts on parenting: 'the best decisions aren't the popular ones'

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Meghan Markle recently took matters into her own hands and defended Prince Harry’s decision to part ways with the royal family. The royal reportedly claimed, "sometimes making the best decision for you and your family might not be the popular one.”

The duchess spoke at length about her family’s decision straight from her home in Santa Barbara and was quoted telling an editor working for the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, "My faith is greater than my fear.”

The LA native also claimed that her highly publicized move was riddled with fear and insecurities regarding the unknown.

Even when Fortune’s journalist Emma Hinchliffe asked the duchess about all of the feelings that subsequently brought her to this decision, the royal explained, "When you really know who you are and you know what your belief system is and you live by truth, then I think that can start to peel away the layers of where the fear comes in.”

She also went on to say, "If you live knowing the truth, regardless of what anyone says, you'll be able to go to sleep with a clear conscience.” After all, “Most people are afraid of the unknown, but sometimes you need to take that leap."

