Thursday Oct 15 2020
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Pakistan's charming actress Ayeza Khan has once again wowed her fans with her enchanting looks during the latest styling session, narrating the tales of eastern heritage in a traditional outfit.

Ayeza - who lives in millions of hearts due to her stellar performance -  shared series of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot on social media to give admirers major style envy.

 The 'Mehar Posh' actress's appearance in chic outfit narrates the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of new fashion. She gave perfection to her look her with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

Ayeza's gorgeous outfit is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her fans.

On the work front, the actress is enthralling her fans with the romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh' alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child

Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: The Duchess rock stylish outfits to win hearts: See Pics

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic flaunts her ultra glam looks in new snaps

Gulsym Ali aka Aslihan Hatun shares pictures from the set of new TV series

MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox used to fear Eminem would 'murder' her

Billie Eilish hits back at trolls for body-shaming her

Meghan Markle’s thoughts on parenting: 'the best decisions aren't the popular ones'

How to be happily single: Tracee Ellis Ross shares her thoughts

Prince William’s comments about becoming king ‘horrified’ Queen Elizabeth

Demi Lovato debuts ‘Commander in Chief' at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Ellen DeGeneres slammed by her lookalike for ridiculing her on TV

