National T20 cup: Multiple players breach biosecure bubble set by PCB

Source privy to the matter says players involved in breaching the biosecure bubble include cricketers who have been part of the national setup. Photo: File

KARACHI: Close to a dozen cricketers and officials from different teams participating in the ongoing National T20 Cup have breached the bio-secure bubble set by the Pakistan Cricket Board in Rawalpindi, officials said.

An official of PCB confirmed to Geo News that several players did breach the protocol and that the board is investigating the matter.

Read more: PCB launches probe after player confirms bookie approach



“I can confirm to you that there were some players who breached the biosecure protocol, the PCB is investigating the matter and will issue a formal statement on Friday,” a top PCB official told the TV channel.

“PCB acknowledges that this shouldn’t have happened and we are looking at all aspects of the breach,” he added.

A source said that players involved in breaching the biosecure bubble include cricketers who have been part of the national team.

While the PCB spokesman did not elaborate the level of breach, a source said that cricketers went to hotel areas which were not included in the biosecure bubble set for them.

The PCB had immediately arranged COVID-19 tests for the players and has not barred them from playing the National T20 Cup matches yet.