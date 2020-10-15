National T20 Cup: PCB launches probe after player confirms bookie approach

In this file photo the logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board can be seen on a building. — PCB/Files

The Pakistan Cricket Board, confirming that a suspected bookie had approached a player during the ongoing National T20 Cup, said that it had launched a probe into the matter.



The PCB, in a statement on Thursday, said: "A player reported an approach from a suspected bookmaker during the National T20 Cup, currently in progress in Rawalpindi."

The board, however, did not reveal any further details of the player as it "cannot jeopardise an ongoing investigation".

The PCB Anti-Corruption Unit has kick-started out its own investigations, before escalating the matter to the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) for further probe.

Speaking on the matter, PCB Director Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col (retd) Asif Mahmood, said: “I have spoken with the player to compliment and thank him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting the approach to the anti-corruption officer.

“This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the Code and his obligations under such a situation. This also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, which is very satisfying and encouraging for us," he said.

The PCB official said that the game "is at risk due to a small number of corrupters" who attempt to entice cricketers for their gains and benefit, as he expressed hope to beat such elements through collective efforts.

The PCB, as part of its zero-tolerance approach for corruption in cricket, has been assisting the government on legislation to criminalise corruption in sports.

"In the draft paper, the PCB has proposed severe sanctions relating to corruption, illegal manipulation, betting and match and spot-fixing as well as aiding and abetting such conduct on those found guilty of engaging in such offences," the statement added.