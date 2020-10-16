Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 16 2020
Meghan Markle dubbed the mastermind threatening Prince Harry's UK trip

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Meghan Markle dubbed the mastermind threatening Prince Harry's UK trip

Meghan Markle has had a rough past within the Firm and the British tabloids are dubbed the culprit in that respect, however, a new report has surfaced which pins Prince Harry’s wavering decision to return to the UK on Mgehan Markle and her past discourses within the royal household.

During an interview with Sky News, royal expert Robert Lacey expressed these thoughts and also attributed Meghan’s troubles with the monarchy to be the reason the duo won’t be able to return to the UK for the holiday season.

He was quoted saying, "With hindsight it's clear that the Palace, when they saw this self-made successful woman, a celebrity in her own right before she met Harry, a millionaire in her own right before she met Harry. Unlike anyone that had been before in the Royal Family, she has these dedicated believes in feminism, social change.”

"There is the cutting edge. Her dedication to these causes caused clashes with the royal traditions of impartiality. And that's going to be one of the challenged that has to be sorted out in the future if the couple are going to come back in some way into the family."

While international media has been back and forth in regards to Prince Harry’s return to the UK a source has come forward to lay those issues to rest once and for all.

The source in question spoke to Vanity Fair regarding the issue and claimed, “Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and at the moment the Duke has no plans to travel back to the UK, certainly not before Christmas. The problem is if he comes over then he has to quarantine and that makes things quite difficult.”

