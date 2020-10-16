Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

John Legend shares emotional post for wife Chrissy Teigen

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

John Legend, who returned to the stage on Wednesday night, has shared an emotional post for wife Chrissy Teigen after the celebrity couple lost their baby son recently.

Taking to Instagram after dedicating his performance at the Billboard Music Awards, the Crow: The Legend actor wrote, “Never Break – BBMAs This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

View this post on Instagram

This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility,” he further said.

John went on to say “I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone.”

“I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families,” he concluded.

John Legend and Chrissy went public with their tragic news on 30 September, revealing their third child, a boy had not survived after she was hospitalised for heavy bleeding.

More From Entertainment:

Queen' Elizabeth's secret letters were released against her wishes, says Australian historian

Queen' Elizabeth's secret letters were released against her wishes, says Australian historian

Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

Kate Middleton explains why Prince William is bad at drawing

Kate Middleton explains why Prince William is bad at drawing

'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'

'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'
Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'

Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'
'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy discusses his musical past

'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy discusses his musical past

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William hurt royal fans with their unexpected move

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William hurt royal fans with their unexpected move
Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him

Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him
Prince Philip’s past ‘intimate’ relationships exposed: ‘He is not a gentleman’

Prince Philip’s past ‘intimate’ relationships exposed: ‘He is not a gentleman’
Prince William, Harry’s rift began after they ‘betrayed’ the Queen with Megxit

Prince William, Harry’s rift began after they ‘betrayed’ the Queen with Megxit
Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’

Latest

view all