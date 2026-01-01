Amy Schumer rings in New Year’s Eve solo after Chris Fischer split

Amy Schumer welcomed New Year’s Eve in her newly single era — with humour, honesty and a plate of spaghetti.

Hours before the ball dropped, the 44-year-old Kinda Pregnant actress shared a preview of her low-key celebration on Instagram.

“Happy New Year! #sensualphoto,” Schumer captioned a Wednesday, December 31 post.

The photo showed Schumer sitting alone on a couch in a dim room, wearing a loose T-shirt and black hoodie. Makeup-free with her hair in a ponytail, she crossed her eyes, made a silly face and held a container of spaghetti. She later reposted the image to her Instagram Stories, adding, “Who’s kissing this at midnight?”

Earlier this month, Schumer confirmed her split from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she continued.

A source later told People magazine, “There's nothing ugly. It's a cohesive split. They've just been finalizing a few things.”

Schumer and Fischer, who married in 2018, share a 5-year-old son, Gene. In recent months, the comedian has also shown off a noticeable weight loss and sold the Brooklyn townhouse she once shared with Fischer.