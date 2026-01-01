Katie Price catches Princess, Junior red-handed in prawn cocktail drama

Katie Price was seen scolding Princess and Junior Andre after noticing something stinky during her road trip to the Isle of Wight.

The furious glamour model, 47, shared a sneak peek into her festive holiday with son Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess Andre, 18, and the rest of her family in her latest YouTube video.

Her youngest two children Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11, didn't appear in the vlog.

However, Katie seemed to support her eldest son Harvey after her children blamed him for smell produced by a half-eaten prawn cocktail.

After discovering where the smell was coming from, Katie fumed: 'The kids. What is that? That’s why it stinks of fish in my car - and they’re blaming Harvey - they’re saying, "has Harvey wet himself? It smells of fish".

'It’s because you’ve got prawn cocktail left in the side of my car, little s***s! No wonder it smells in there - blaming Harv. Harv’s done nothing.'

The family had travelled to see Katie's mother Amy, 73, who lives on the Isle Of Wight.

This comes after the reality star moved her fans, including including her 73-year-old mother, Amy, by presenting her with a Christmas gift that gave her a "new lease of life".

In a kind and thoughtful gesture, Katie brought her mum a mobility scooter to help her get around.