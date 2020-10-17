Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 17 2020
Gigi Hadid unveils adorable outfit Tan France gifted her baby girl

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Gigi Hadid shares the precious outfit Tan France gifted her baby girl 

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are receiving an abundance of love ever since they became parents to a beautiful baby girl.

The supermodel shared the precious outfit Tan France gifted her baby girl which was "Zigi's Girl" onesies. "Omg @tanfrance love so much," Gigi captioned the image.

The couple had yet another of their intimate date nights in after welcoming their daughter.

On Friday, Hadid shared a tiny glimpse at her and Malik's romantic evening.

There was cheesy garlic pull apart bread the two enjoyed together. This was Gigi's second date night with Zayn this month.

The supermodel had earlier cooked a full-fledged meal for themselves, that included browned butter sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

Hadid captioned her post as, "Mom and dad's first date night. She's in the other room w[ith] Oma [Yolanda, Gigi's mom] but miss her sm lol."

