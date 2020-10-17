Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share stunning portrait ahead of 'TIME 100 Talks'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's portrait showcased by TIME magazine's promotional teaser

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their stunning black-and-white portrait, specially clicked for their appearance at TIME100 Talks next week.

The Duke and Duchess posed for their TIME100 photoshoot and the official snap looks nothing like their previous royal snaps taken so far. 

The photo was showcased by TIME magazine's promotional teaser of the virtual event scheduled to take place next week.

In the monchromatic photo, Harry and Meghan are both wearing suits, with Meghan sitting on a chair while Harry leans on the arm rest.

The Duchess is resting her arm on her husband's leg and smiling broadly.

Describing the royal couple's appearance, TIME magazine stated, "On October 20, join TIME and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a specially curated TIME100 Talks episode that will dive into the state of our digital experience.

"'Engineering A Better World' will bring together experts, advocates, and online creators to elevate essential and timely conversations that impact all of us - and explore how we can create online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy."

Last month, Harry and Meghan released a video message ahead of their TIME100 appearance, recorded at their Montecito abode in California.

The couple urged everyone to vote in the upcoming US elections and reject hate speech.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Harry had said.

