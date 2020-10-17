Chrissy Teigen says she is 'doing okay' after devastating miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen gives update after the tragedy that hit her family lately

Chrissy Teigen is breaking her silence on the heartbreaking miscarriage she and John Legend suffered last month.

Up until now, the family was mourning the loss of the little baby in privacy as Teigen decided to break silence and give an update to her fans about her health.

The Cravings author said she's doing "okay," in the wake of the tragedy that hit the family lately.

"We are quiet but we are okay," Teigen wrote in a brief note on Instagram. "Love you all so much."

In her post, Teigen shared a screenshot of some recent tweets from husband John Legend.

"This is for Chrissy," Legend had tweeted, while dedicating his 'Billboard Music Awards' Never Break performance to his lovely wife.

"I love and cherish you and our family so much," Legend continued in the tweet. "We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

"I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments," he continued. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Teigen and Legend announced they lost their third baby on September 30, who they had named Jack.