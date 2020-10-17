Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor shares with fans ‘key to a happy marriage’

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 17 2020
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with husband Saif Ali Khan on Friday, shared with fans ‘key to a happy marriage’.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a loved-up photo with her husband and penned down a heartfelt note for him as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

She wrote, “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after.”

Kareena went on to say “Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond.”

Earlier, Indian media reported that Bebo had reportedly threatened her parents she would elope with Saif as she wanted a hush-hush wedding.

According to Indian media reports, the Good Newwz actress wanted a hush-shush wedding away from media glare in 2012, however, her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita tried their best to reason with Bebo against it.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby, had threatened her parents that if they did not allow them to do it their way, she would run away to London and get married alone.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012.

Also, according to the report, many people had warned Kareena against marrying Saif at the peak of her career, however, she was so in love with him and did it anyway.

