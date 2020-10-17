Sia stands up for Johnny Depp in court case against Amber Heard

Grammy award-winning singer Sia has recently rushed to Johnny Depp’s defense in light of his defamation case against Amber Heard.

For the unversed, the case in question has Heard sued for a total of USD 50 million, all for effecting Depp’s movie prospects with her claims regarding physical and emotional abuse.

While Depp is taking his ex-wife to court, Head has filed for counter case, demanding USD 100 million for “orchestrating a false and defamatory smear campaign” against her good name.

Sia announced her public support via a tweet that read, “Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp. I mean, I’d love him to get clean and stop with the jewellery, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.”

Depp’s case hinges on his belief that, “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator. She hit, punched and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.”