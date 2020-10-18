Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 18 2020
Kajol, Karan Johar take a trip down memory lane with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ clips

One of Bollywood’s most iconic films of all time, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently clocked in 22 years since its release.

And upon the momentous occasion, director of the film, Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane and shared some clips from the film making all fans of the film super nostalgic.

"#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love,” he wrote alongside his video.

Kajol too turned to her social media and shared some of the most iconic dialogues from the film.

"All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories,” she wrote in the caption.




