Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US

Sunday Oct 18, 2020
Prince Harry could be ‘forced’ to return to UK with or without Meghan Markle and son Archie to avoid huge tax bill as non-US citizen.
According to royal author Ingrid Seward the Duke of Sussex, who is not an American citizen by law, could be hit by a huge tax bill if does not return to his home in Britain.
According to tax lawyer David Holtz, Prince Harry could face a huge bill if he has been in America for 183 days straight.
Ingrid Seward told Daily Star Online that since Prince Harry is not a US citizen by law, he would be 'clobbered' with a huge tax.
She further said it would be a good idea for Prince Harry to return to UK for Christmas to avoid huge tax.
The couple, who struck a lucrative multi-million deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce documentary, stepped down as senior royals and are currently living in Santa Barbara, California where they have purchased $14 million mansion.
Earlier, there were reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would celebrate Christmas with the Queen and other royals in UK.