Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda shares first post about her daughter's sweetheart

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda broke the silence with a sweet post about her daughter's newborn baby, sharing an adorable photo of her granddaughter.

Taking to Instagram, Yolanda shared first photo of Gigi's sweetheart with a heartwarming caption.

 The 56 year old  star took three weeks to break the silence as her daughter gave birth to her first child with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik in September.

The supermodel's daughter, in the new photo, is seen sporting a white outfit with a brown teddy bear embroidered onto it in the cute snap.

Sharing her excitement, Yolanda wrote: 'My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....'

Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda has shared a new photo of her and Zayn Malik's child, gushing over the new addition of her family.

