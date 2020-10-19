Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda shares first post about her daughter's sweetheart

Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda broke the silence with a sweet post about her daughter's newborn baby, sharing an adorable photo of her granddaughter.

Taking to Instagram, Yolanda shared first photo of Gigi's sweetheart with a heartwarming caption.

The 56 year old star took three weeks to break the silence as her daughter gave birth to her first child with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik in September.

The supermodel's daughter, in the new photo, is seen sporting a white outfit with a brown teddy bear embroidered onto it in the cute snap.

Sharing her excitement, Yolanda wrote: 'My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....'



