Bollywood
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone heads back to sets after getting tangled in Bollywood’s drug fiasco

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone had a tough past few months as she was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the drugs case.

However, it seems the Padmaavat star can finally put that behind her and move on as she recently headed back to the sets of Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A source dished the details to Mid-Day, saying: "Deepika was in good spirits as she joined the unit last Thursday. Since there had been a 10-day-plus break, Shakun wanted her to ease into the process. She shot a light-hearted scene with Siddhant and Ananya."

"The movie studies the relationship dynamics between four friends who go on a road trip,” the source added.

"When Deepika was in Mumbai, Shakun shot the combination scenes of Siddhant and Ananya. You don’t feel like she's a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside,” added the insider. 

