Monday Oct 19 2020
Priyanka Chopra shares a super cute photo with niece as she is missing home

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a super cute photo with her niece Sky Krishna and revealed that she was missing her home in India amid the coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Chopra, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband US singer Nick Jonas, posted the sweet photo with Sky Krishna on her Instagram handle and captioned it with a heart emoji and wrote, “Miss home..”.

Miss home.. ️ @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti

In the picture, Priyanka and her niece are seen huddled on the couch together.

According to Indian media, the super cute picture of Priyanka with her niece is from their playtime in Los Angeles.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Priyanka has resumed working again and is currently promoting her upcoming new horror-thriller Evil Eye.

