Matt Damon reveals his strict fitness regimen for ‘The Odyssey'

Matt Damon reveals his challenging fitness regimen for ‘The Odyssey'

Matt Damon recalled the measures he took for matching his physique with the ancient Greek worrier.

Damon, who is set to star as King Odysseus of Itheca in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, in an appearance at the latest podcast episode of New Heights, discussed his training regimen with the interviewers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce.

"I had a beard like yours for like a year," he told Jason. "I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. [Nolan] wanted me lean but strong."

The Good Will Hunting actor went on to share the one dietary adjustment that made it easier for him to maintain his weight.

“Just because of this other thing that I did with my doctor, I stopped eating gluten," he said. "I used to walk around at between 185 and 200, and I did that whole movie at 167. And I haven't been that light since high school. So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet."

He said that working with proper fitness trainers felt like participating in “a season” of a professional sport. The Oscar winner also shared that he hasn’t reintroduced gluten in his diet, adding, “I'm done. I'm gluten-free everything.”

He continued, “I found a gluten-free beer. It's been so long since I've had gluten, I can't tell if it's good or not. So that's a good sign."

Following his discussion on his physique, the Interstellar star also opened up about the mind-blowing locations he went to for filming the highly anticipated film.

The Odyssey was filmed in Greece, Morocco and Iceland, as Damon recalled, “We would get there and I'd just start laughing. I'd be like, 'Nobody has any business shooting here! Of course he wants to shoot here. That tracks.'"

Damon will be starring opposite to star studded cast including, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mia Goth, Robert Pattinson and few more.

The Odyssey is slated for release on July 17.