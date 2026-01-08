Ashley Tisdale departure from 'toxic mom group' finally explained

Ashley Tisdale leaves 'mom group' due to 'misalignment of values', reports

Ashley Tisdale has been making headlines for a few days after she publicly announced about leaving her “toxic mom group”.

The High School Musical actress had a high-profile friends’ group that included Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff, Gaby Dalkin and Mandy Moore with whom she used to hang out a lot.

But surprising Ashley suffered a public falling out with her mom group and the reason behind it has been explained by a source.

According to an insider, it wasn’t a dramatic breakup, but it was something that naturally happens between friends.

A source told PEOPLE magazine, "It was a misalignment of values that Ashley decided to make public. Friends naturally drift apart. It didn’t warrant a dramatic breakup text."

The misalignment of values led the 40-year-old to announce her departure from the group publicly.

Recently, Tisdale took it to her blog post to share that she is leaving the "toxic mom group".

The actress wrote, "Here’s the thing nobody prepared me for: Mom groups can turn toxic.”

Ashley explained that it was not that the moms became toxic, but it was rather the dynamic shifts that led to this decision.

"Not because the moms themselves are toxic people, but because the dynamic shifts into an ugly place with mean-girl behaviour. I know this from personal experience."