‘Tangled' live-action cast: Meet Milo Manheim, Teagon Croft

Disney fans are going crazy as the studio has officially announced that Milo Manheim and Teagon Croft will star as Flynn Rider and Rapunzel in the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled.

So, who are the young actors? Here’s what you need to know about them!

Milo Manheim:

The 24-year-old who is son of actress Camryn Manheim and former model Jeffrey Brezovar made his debut alongside his mom on Ghost Whisperer in 2009.

He also appeared in Journey to Bethlehem (2023).

He rose to prominence through Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise.

Manheim has also built a following through stage work including Little Shop of Horrors, and television appearances such as Dancing With the Stars.

He took to Instagram Stories to acknowledge the weight of the role as the lead in the beloved 2010 animated classic.

“I will do him justice, I promise,” he wrote.

Teagon Croft:

The 21-year-old is best known for her portrayal of Raven in TV-adaptation of DC Comic’ Titans.

She debuted on big screen with The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One.

She earned critical attention for her performance in Netflix’s True Spirit (2023) playing sailor Jessica Watson.

Responding to the casting announcement, Croft joked online, “Ohhh waitttt who is thattt”

The Greatest Showman director, Michael Gracey is attached to direct, with Thor: Love and Thunder’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson writing the screenplay.

Disney has not announced a release date.

Music details remain unconfirmed.

It is yet not confirmed whether Alan Menken and Glenn Slater who were behind the Oscar-nominated song I See the Light will contribute with any new song.