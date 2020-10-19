Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'rock star' status took them away from the royal family?

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been in news since they stepped back as senior royals, were edged out because they were 'rock stars' who 'overshadowed William and Kate', according to royal expert.

Robert Lacey -  who wrote new book Battle of Brothers - claimed  The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became the 'rock stars' of the Royal family,  which caused issues within the Firm. 

The author - whose new book examines the rift between Prince Harry and his older brother William - insists there was a 'clique... in Buckingham Palace... who've got it in for Meghan', and said that aides conspired to 'edge out' her and Harry

The royal expert, in an interview with GMA, said that this left the Duke of Sussex with a long-harbored resentment towards the Firm, which was then made all the more severe when he and Meghan, 39, began to be 'edged out' by aides who reportedly felt that they were taking too much attention away from the more senior members of the family.

The author was reported to have said that 'the royals have a history of 'problems' with the 'heir and the spare', noting that Princess Margaret - younger sister to the Queen - and Prince Andrew, whose older brother is Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne.

Lacey claims that the distance between the two siblings began at an early age, when Prince William, now 38, 'started becoming more serious'.

According to him, the royal family 'typecast [Harry] as the court jester', while his brother was 'going ahead down the conventional path'

He also claims that the former 'Suits' star as a 'megawatt woman' who 'inspired' and 'transformed' Harry, encouraging him to take control of his own life, rather than simply living by the traditional rules and regulations of the royal family.

