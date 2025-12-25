Macaulay Culkin reveals key reason why he stepped away from acting

Macaulay Culkin talked about his life away from limelight when he took a break from acting at age 14.

Culkin, who began acting as a child and became a global star with Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992).

He then started in The Girl, The Good Son and Richie Rich (1994) before going on a break.

In an appearance at the Mythical Kitchen, Culkin said that he stepped away from acting because he wanted a normal life.

"What I wanted is to be with people my own age. You have to remember: a lot of the stuff I did when I was a kid... I'm not doing ensembles. It's me," he said.

He continued: "People will be like, 'Oh, what was it like working with Joe Pesci?' I'm like, 'Have you seen the movie?' We do maybe two scenes together. And then me, in a house, by myself, almost home alone."

Culkin went on to give a deeper insight into his hiatus, saying, “I wanted to go out and I wanted to date girls, and I wanted to hang out with people my own age. I wanted to, you know, go to a party. I wanted to do those kind of things. I can't tell you how many Bar Mitzvahs I missed.”

However, about fame, he said, “you can't un-ring that bell, you can't put the toothpaste back in the bell."

Following his hiatus, Culkin returned to acting with the biographical drama film Party Monster in 2003.

Culkin got engaged with Brenda Song in January 2022. The couple shares two sons Dakota and Carson.