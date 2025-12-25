Lizzo speaks out on Nicki Minaj's latest controversial remarks

Lizzo addressed the growing debate around Nicki Minaj after the rapper’s recent political choices sparked massive buzz online.

The singer spoke during a TikTok video where she answered a fan question about Minaj.

Lizzo said that she did not rush to respond and spent a good time to understand the situation first.

The Pink singer started by reminding followers that famous people reacting to each other is not as important as many believe.

“Celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities does not matter,” she said.

The conversation triggered controversy linked to Minaj’s public support of President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Her appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she was seen with Erika Kirk, also received attention and criticism from fans.

Rather than focusing only on Minaj, Lizzo made the discussion a topic where eveyone can share their opinions.

She said people should expect more public figures to reveal political views that feel unexpected.

According to Lizzo, these shifts are not always about personal values, suggesting that power, access and financial gain often play a bigger role in such decisions.

Lizzo also warned fans to prepare themselves emotionally, saying disappointment could become more common as celebrities continued to show sides of themselves that audiences did not expect.