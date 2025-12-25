Paul Rudd, Jack Black reveal their biggest challenge on set of ‘Anaconda'

Paul Rudd and Jack Black opened up about the hardest challenge they faced while filming their new movie Anaconda in Australia.

Rudd and Black starred as Ronald “Griff” Griffen Jr. and Doug McCallister respectively, who goes into Amazon to film a movie but things go sideways when they come across a giant anaconda.

In an interview with the People magazine, the duo revealed that filming was a huge challenge since they were away from their families for a long time.

Rudd, who shares son Jack, 19, and daughter Darby, 15, with wife Julie Yaeger, said, “We were in Australia, we were away from our families for months on end, and what a treat it is to get to hang and work with the people that you really care about and have fun with.”

The Ant-Man actor added, “It does change a little bit, I think, as I've gotten older, we've gotten older. We have families now, and then it makes it a little harder than it used to be."

Meanwhile, Black, who is father to sons Samuel, 19, and Tommy, 17, with wife Tanya Haden, echoed Rudd sentiments saying, “If I could freeze time, I would, so that I could have and not miss any of my family time. But what I tell myself when I go off on some of these adventures and movie things, it's like, 'Hey, this is the job.”

A Minecraft Movie actor continued, “Lots of families deal with separation from their families over there and it sucks, but it's also a great opportunity."

In addition to Rudd and Black, Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton also stars in 1997 reboot.

Anaconda is slated for release on December 25.