'Home Alone' Daniel Stern delights fans with major update about movie

Daniel Stern played Wet Bandit Marv in 'Home Alone'

Daniel Stern, forever remembered as bumbling burglar Marv in Home Alone, is soon going immortalize his iconic scene from the movie.

The actor who is a sculptor has been commissioned by the owners of the famed Winnetka, Illinois house featured in the film to create a bronze sculpture of himself.

The 68-year-old has been asked to sculpt himself and the tarantula that once crawled across his face on screen.

"I got a call from the people who own the Home Alone house," Stern told in a candid chat with People.

"And I'm a sculptor [and] they asked if if I would do a sculpture for the house. So I'm creating a sculpture of me and the spider."

"Which is gonna be kind of crazy — so it'll be at the Home Alone house so that spider whatever his name was — 'Charlie' — is being immortalized in bronze," added Stern.

Stern even joked that he has made himself “a lot handsomer” in the self‑portrait, his first ever.

"It's been fun though. It's been really fun and you know it was so sweet to think of it. I mean it'll be done in a couple of months," Stern shared the process.

He continued, "I'm going to ship it but they might have like an unveiling or something.... it would be crazy to be in [the house.] That house is like a tourist attraction."

Stern hopes to attend an unveiling once the work is complete.

The piece will be displayed inside the house which was sold for $5.5 million in January 2025 after becoming a tourist attraction for fans.