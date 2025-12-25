'Avengers: Endgame' director finds plot hole in Christmas movie 'Home Alone'

 
Joe Russo, the popular director from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, celebrated his Christmas eve by re-watching the iconic holiday film, Home Alone.

The classic 1990s family comedy features Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Kieran Culkin, and Catherine O’Hara in major roles.

The film is based on a kid named Kevin McCallister, who is left behind by his family and he gets to deal with the thieves, who breaks into his house.

Taking it to X, Joe dropped a post mentioning that he re-watched Home Alone 2, but this time it hit him.

He confessed that he has watched the film many times, but never noticed the plot holes in the movie.

“I watch Home Alone 2 every year, but this was the first rewatch it hit me: Does Kevin’s family know he took down the Wet Bandits? It’s literally never referenced in the sequel.”

Russo shared his viewpoint, the comment section flooded with many backing him.

One of them commented, “I always felt that, while perhaps a flicker of awareness may have come to their minds, Kevin’s parents never truly knew that he warded off burglars not just once but twice. A bummer, but I’d love an adult sequel where it is acknowledged.”

Meanwhile, another X user thought that the writers did not make any extra effort to differentiate between the first and the second film.

“Not only that, they hired the same actors to play the bad guys. They just changed their name to Sticky Bandits like we don’t know. The same actor also played a cop in the first one too. Lazy writing.”

