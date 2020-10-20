Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Kim Kardashian talked about the outrageous reaction people had when her collaboration with US president Donald Trump became public knowledge.

She spoke to David Letterman in an upcoming episode of his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, on how people warned her that working with Trump would ruin her reputation.

“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,’” Kim said.

"And I said, ‘I have to step foot in there or these people’s lives don’t have a chance,’ ” said the reality TV star — who famously convinced Trump in 2018 to commute the life prison sentence Alice Johnson, a non-violent drug offender.

“Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies,’’ Kim said as reported by the Daily Beast.

Letterman proceeded to ask Kim about what he called Trump’s “unacceptable behavior by a president."

However, she dodged the question and only replied by saying she was “extremely grateful’’ to be working with the administration on criminal justice reform.

