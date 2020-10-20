Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family

Meghan Markle's extremely woke demeanor is causing the rift between Prince Harry and the royal family to further intensify.

Because of this, the Duchess of Sussex's days of speaking on social issues may be numbered because of Prince Harry.



It is said that Meghan will stop talking about these matters once and for all, to help Harry's relationship with the royal family.

Ever since Meghan and Harry quit the monarchy and moved to the US, they have been actively voicing their opinion on political matters.

According to historian Robert Lacey, this might come to an end as Meghan's recent speeches may affect Harry's relationship with palace residents.

"I think when William sat down with Harry and said there could be problems, I think events have proved him right," Lacey, who penned Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, said during an interview for True Royalty's The Royal Beat.

"I think that [Meghan] has come to realize how [some of her] speeches risk her husband's relationship with the family and perhaps she may pedal back on some of these more extreme positions," he said on the program, according to The Sun.

Meghan and Harry went under fire and received flak after they encouraged people to reject hate speech and vote in the upcoming US election 2020 in their Time's 100 PSA.

This is against royal protocol as members of the royal family are strictly expected to refrain from making political statements and remain politically neutral.

Meghan even talked about the impact of Black Lives Matter and how she endured racism as a biracial woman in the US.