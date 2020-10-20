Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer

Veteran Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges has confirmed he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body's infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.

The Big Lebowski actor, 70 turned to Twitter and confirmed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and has started treatment for the ‘serious disease’.

He tweeted, “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Jeff Bridges went on to say, “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

