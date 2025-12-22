Brooklyn Beckham includes little sister Harper in mass family blocking

The Beckham family feud comes to a head as Brooklyn, 25, blocks everyone from social media

Brooklyn Beckham didn’t even spare his little sister Harper in a mass blocking rampage as the Beckham family feud finally comes to a head.

Over the weekend, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham practically confirmed long-brewing reports of a family fallout by blocking his parents and his two younger brothers, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20.

Now, The Daily Mail reports that Brooklyn, 25, even cut social media ties with his 14-year-old sister, who only joined Instagram three months ago.

Why is Brooklyn Beckham estranged from parents?

Now living in the US with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn has been noticeably absent from major family moments throughout this year, fuelling speculation of a long-simmering feud. The family did not address the feud for the most part, until The Daily Mail reported on December 21 that Victoria and David pulled the trigger by unfollowing Brooklyn first.

Cruz immediately took to his Instagram Stories to slam the report. “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I,” he wrote.

According to The Sun, Brooklyn was fed up with fans pestering him about his family drama. For instance, when proud mom Victoria double-tapped Brooklyn’s chicken roast cooking video posted to Instagram last week, it led to a wave of comments urging him to reconcile with his family.

The outlet reported that Brooklyn was frustrated by the public pressure and chose to block his relatives entirely, including his younger sister.

Friends of the Beckham family have pushed back on any suggestion that the split was mutual, insisting it’s “inconceivable” David or Victoria would unfollow their son.