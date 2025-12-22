'Avatar: Fire and Ash, 'Zootopia 2' storm box office with massive global success

James Cameron returned to the big screen as Avatar: Fire and Ash made a powerful entrance at the global box office.

The film earned 345 million dollars worldwide in its opening weekend, showing that audiences are still interested to the visually stunning franchise.

While this is lower than the 435 million debut of The Way of Water in 2022, it still ranks as one of the biggest openings of 2025.

However, international markets contributed heavily to the success of animated thriller, with 257 million dollars coming from overseas.

China appeared to be leading the way with 57.6 million dollars after France, Germany, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Fans especially embraced premium formats, including IMAX, which alone brought in 43.6 million dollars.

At the same time, Disney’s animated biggest hit Zootopia 2 continued to perform strongly as well, adding 91 million dollars globally in its fourth weekend, covering the loss of Ella McCay.

Moreover, the sequel now reached 1.27 billion dollars worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year and one of the few animated films to ever earn over a billion dollars outside North America.

Together, these two biggest hit films showed Disney’s constant success and its dominance at the box office during the holiday season.