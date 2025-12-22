David Beckham looked downcast after son Brooklyn blocked entire family

David Beckham was seen publicly for the first time since reports emerged that his eldest son, Brooklyn, had blocked his entire family on Instagram.

The former England captain attended the funeral of Stone Roses bassist Gary “Mani” Mounfield at Manchester Cathedral Monday, December 22.

He was joined by his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville.

Some other guests included Stone Roses singer Ian Brown and Paul Weller also attended the funeral.

The influential bassist for the Stone Roses and later Primal Scream passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Stockport November 20, following respiratory complications linked to emphysema.

Mounfield’s death came after he collapsed from a seizure and paramedics were unable to revive him.

His passing marks another tragedy for the family.

Just two years back, his wife Imelda lost her battle with bowel cancer in 2023.

Together they leave behind twin sons, Gene and George, aged 12.

David’s appearance at the funeral came at the heels of Cruz Beckham’s revelation that his parents had not unfollowed Brooklyn, but were instead suddenly blocked by him.

“My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. They woke up blocked. As did I,” shared the 20-year-old.