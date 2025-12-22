Bowen Yang reflects on final 'SNL' goodbye after last episode

Bowen Yang bid goodbye to 'Saturday Night Live' after seven years on the show

Bowen Yang shared his feelings on performing on Saturday Night Live for the last time as a regular cast member in a heartfelt note on social media.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian took to Instagram on Sunday, December 21, a day after his final episode aired, and shared a short clip of Mario Kart World to depict his feelings as the character flipped upside down.

Yang wrote, “All day felt like this yesterday” alongside the clip, adding, “A train of waving friends riding alongside??? It was seeing and hearing from so many people whose love overwhelmed me to tears. I will never experience anything like that in my life.”

The Wicked star had a holiday-themed sketch with pal Ariana Grande, which got quite emotional, leaving him in tears. The Side to Side hitmaker and Cher, who was the musical guest in the episode, hugged Yang as the skit closed off.

Throughout the act, there were allusions to Yang leaving the show through his character in the sketch.

Yang further shared a picture on Story from what seemed to be his farewell party, as there was a string of balloons that spelled “Congrats.”

In yet another slide, he paid tribute to Grande with a picture of the two of them sitting close, and wrote, “I can’t believe there are 492 NEW ways @arianagrande has changed my life after last night.”

The eternal sunshine songstress, for her part, also shared a shout out for Yang on her Stories, writing, “I love you more than words can say and I am just so very proud of you…It meant more than words can say to have been there for your sendoff last night. Happy trails, my brilliant and beautiful friend.”