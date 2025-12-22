Owen Cooper unveils first reaction after being offered 'Adolescence'

Owen Cooper becomes youngest male actor to win Emmy Award

Adolescence famed Owen Cooper has expressed how he felt on receiving the script of the popular limited series backed by Netflix.

The 16-year-old featured in the most-streamed psychological crime drama along with Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Kaine Davis and Ashley Walters.

Owen earned massive recognition with the show and even became the youngest male actor to win a Primetime Emmy Award.

The young actor has revealed his first thoughts when he was offered the role. Cooper admits being "nervous" about the reaction the series will get from the viewers.

He added, "Straight away I thought it was going to be more than a TV show – I read the script and then heard the word 'Netflix’.

Owen said at the Graham Norton Show, "I was nervous about what the reaction to it would be, but a week after it went out everything blew up.”

He believes that 2025 has been a great year for him.

Furthermore, the child star opened about how he felt winning his first Emmy award for Adolescence.

He said, "It was crazy and all a bit of a blur. The amount of people I met there was insane. It really was the best day of my life."

The British series focused on the so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture among teens. The topic sparked a national debate regarding online safety.