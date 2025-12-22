Doja Cat expresses gratitude to Korean fans with bold post

Doja Cat has been super busy throughout the year with her fifth studio album Vie.

The album marked her return to a more pop-focused tune after 2023's rap-heavy album Scarlet.

To support her new album, the Say So singer kicked off her Ma Vie World Tour in November.

During her tour, she performed for the first time ever in Soul, South Korea, sharing her experience on Instagram. The Grammy winner shared bold and striking photos in a puff-sleeve black bodysuit with fishnet tights.

“THANK YOU KOREA. THANK YOU CREW. THANK YOU BAND. THANK YOU TEAM. THANK YOU SAILORR. THANK YOU GREG,” she wrote in her caption.

The fans in the comment section went wild, with one saying, “The best of the best.”

Another said, “I can't help falling in love with you.”

“love you, you are perfect, thanks for everything,” wrote one more.

Her upcoming tour shows are the extensive 2026 leg across Latin America, Europe/UK and North America.

Following her break from the Asia leg, her tour will begin in February 2026.

The tickets and VIP packages are available on Doja’s and the organisers' official websites.