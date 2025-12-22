Tom Cruise’s secret bedroom habit that keeps romance at distance

Tom Cruise is said to be open to finding love again after facing a few heartbreaks, but his private nighttime routine reportedly makes romance harder than it seems.

Sources claimed that the 63-year-old actor is “extremely serious” about his sleep and treats it as non negotiable.

According to RadarOnline, Cruise often stepped away after intimate moments and slept alone in a fully soundproof room that insiders jokingly called a “snoratorium.”

While the setup helped the Top Gun: Maverick actor rest without disturbance, it reportedly unsettled some of the women he dated.

However, those who are close to him said the habit felt distant and unexpected, especially after spending time together.

The Mission Impossible actor’s sleeping preference first became public more than a decade ago during his marriage to Katie Holmes.

At the time, insiders revealed that the one-bedroom inside his Los Angeles home is specially built to block out noise caused by his snoring.

Since then, similar rooms were reportedly added to several of his properties.

Moreover, people familiar with the Magnolia star's dating history said that snoring itself was not the real issue. What exactly bothered partners more was his decision to disappear into a separate room once the night was over.

According to insiders, Cruise believed good sleep was just as important as romance.

Despite this, the Hollywood heartthrob is said to remain hopeful about love, as close reports suggested that he recently ended a short connection with a younger music artist.

High-profile names such as Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez were also rumored to be on his radar.

For the unversed, Tom Cruise was briefly linked to singer-songwriter Victoria Chanel after they were seen together in the United Kingdom, but sources later said that connection quietly faded.