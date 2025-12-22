Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s past comes back to spook him

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s past has come back to haunt him and it’s a story so odd it sounds ripped straight from a farce.

The disgraced royal, now 65 and stripped of his titles, is reportedly facing eviction from his sprawling Windsor home next year, just as fresh anecdotes resurface painting an unflattering picture of his younger self.

In a newly shared extract from Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie recounts a jaw-dropping tale dating back to Andrew’s teenage years.

The story, relayed by writer Craig Brown, describes a moment when a 17-year-old Andrew allegedly attempted to insert himself into a bedroom already occupied by three young women armed with what has since been branded a truly bizarre excuse.

According to the account, the prince appeared in the early hours claiming there was a “ghost” in his own room and announcing he would therefore need to stay with them instead. The plan, however, backfired spectacularly.

The girls promptly showed him the door, leaving Andrew to become the butt of jokes for the remainder of the gathering.

Lownie paints the scene as something straight out of a classic British comedy sketch, the puffed-up aristocrat whose clumsy advances earn ridicule rather than admiration.

The resurfaced anecdote arrives at an especially awkward moment for Andrew, who has recently reappeared in newly released images linked to the Epstein files including one photograph that has reignited public outrage and disbelief.

One image released in last week’s document dump shows Andrew stretched across the legs of five women.

The photograph is believed to have been taken in front of the fireplace in the saloon room, the very space where the King traditionally gathers members of the Royal Family to watch his Christmas broadcast.